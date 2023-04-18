A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Manchester United fans were aware of Erik ten Hag’s tactical flexibility before he arrived from Ajax last summer.

But he has had to utilise every last drop from his squad in a season where United could still play the maximum games possible - with a World Cup in the middle.

Diogo Dalot shone at left-back in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest. Injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia forced the change, but he thrived.

It’s not the first time Ten Hag has experimented with positions, with some working out better than others.

Malacia at right-back and Bruno Fernandes at left wing were two ideas quickly left in the past.

But Ten Hag has found great success with Casemiro and Luke Shaw at centre-back, Fernandes as a deep-lying playmaker, and even, to some extent, Wout Weghorst and Jadon Sancho as the number 10.

It has not only proven that he is short of quality options in different positions, but it has emphasised the importance of versatility when considering a 'Ten Hag player'.

And with one of the biggest week’s in United’s campaign ahead, and injury issues rife, the Dutchman will have to once again utilise his squad’s versatility.