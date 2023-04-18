W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

It began almost as soon as the takeover was completed - Chelsea's new co-owners were pictured swaggering across the Stamford Bridge pitch, sunglasses on, laden with Megastore bags.

It continued through the summer as Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali gave speeches to a bemused group of players at their training camp in Los Angeles. It didn't stop once the season started either - there they were, front and centre and grinning widely, in every photoshoot with a new signing.

There was no hiding it. They had bought into football to try and make money, but also to parlay some of their vast existing fortune into a slice of fame. Like plenty of fund managers and business magnates before them, they sought to break free from the depths of the business section and find their way onto the back pages.

They have managed it - although we're not sure this was what they had envisaged. Saturday saw striking images of Boehly getting an earful from fans in the tier above his box.

Perhaps, in hindsight, keeping a low profile until the going was good would have been a more sound strategy than making themselves the stars of a show before its reviews were in.