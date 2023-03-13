Manchester United are looking at a summer move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha, although Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham are also monitoring the Portugal midfielder, 27. (Sun), external

However, Liverpool are understood to be the most serious suitor for Fulham's Palhinha. (Mail), external

Atletico Madrid have also emerged as contenders to sign Brazil forward Roberto Firmino as a free agent when his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

An unnamed Saudi Arabian club will submit a "huge offer" to Firmino to sign him when he leaves Liverpool. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column