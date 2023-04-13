Steven Naismith says his interim Hearts tenure will determine whether he feels ready to be a manager.

The 36-year-old former Scotland and Hearts striker, who has stepped up from his role as B team boss following Robbie Neilson’s sacking, takes charge for the first time in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road on Saturday.

“In terms of how long that is, I’m only bothered until the summer,” Naismith said. “It’s come early.

“I don’t know whether I’ll enjoy it to the level I want to, but I do know I want to be a manager.

"I’m in a fantastic role before I took this one up so if I go back to that role, I’ll be delighted.

“If over the course of this I think I’m ready, I love it, then my opinion might change.”

Naismith says he texted Neilson when he heard of his sacking and is grateful to the 42-year-old for making him feel “comfortable” in the early steps of his coaching career.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him and he made the journey into coaching as easy as it could be for me,” he added.

“There’s a massive insecurity that comes when you have a good career and gain respect from that, it’s a strange dynamic when you become a coach because you feel vulnerable, you are not equipped and guys who looked up to you in the past, you’re starting to go, ‘Are they questioning me?’

“The gaffer made it really comfortable for me to just blend in, get comfortable, and he put no pressure on me.

“What he’s done for the club in the last two, three years - massive strides. Hearts are in Europe. Over time, his success will be appreciated by the fans. Going forward I think people will understand what a good job he’s done.”