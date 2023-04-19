Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

More than most, West Ham fans acknowledge the benefit of developing their own players.

So, next Tuesday, the FA Youth Cup final with Arsenal offers a chance for a real sense of satisfaction.

Kevin Keen’s side head to Emirates Stadium as favourites given they have already secured the Premier League’s Southern Under-18 Championship.

His players could emulate the 1999 team that contained Joe Cole and Michael Carrick if they lift England’s most prestigious youth tournament for the fourth time in their history.

Local-boy Divin Mubama is the star. He scored a hat-trick in the semi-final win against Southampton and got his first senior goal in the Europa Conference League tie with AEK Larnaca last month.

Evidently, it is a big jump from youth ranks to senior level but, for all the faults with the first team this season, the Hammers are doing something right with their junior recruitment.