Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Season rating: 2/10

Best player: Romeo Lavia has deservedly had plaudits this season but the award should go to James Ward-Prowse. The captain started every game and was top scorer for a second successive season. Contributing nine goals and four assists, Southampton would have been relegated a lot sooner without his game-changing moments.

Best away fans: Grimsby Town were the best away fans by some distance. More than 4,000 fans travelled down to watch their team progress in the FA Cup, with the Town fans playing a massive part.

Happy with your manager?: Russell Martin would be a great appointment for the Championship. Experienced in the division, his heavy-possession style is what Sport Republic desire. The squad may not be suited to his philosophy as it was built by Ralph Hasenhuttl for pressing football, but the number of possible outgoings means he can structure the team in his image.

What needs to improve for next season?: The form at St Mary's must improve. Southampton's home supporters saw just two Premier League wins all season and watched their survival chances slip away with losses to Nottingham Forest, Everton and Bournemouth.

Best performance: Southampton stopped Manchester City from winning an unprecedented quadruple after beating them in the Carabao Cup. Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo scored stunning goals, with the defence stopping City having a shot on target.

Player you’d most like to sign: Southampton must do what they can to sign striker Joel Piroe from Swansea. He has one year left on his contract and has scored 41 goals in 88 Championship appearances.

Any other business: Summer business all depends on the outgoings. However, the Saints will likely have to replenish the squad in every position apart from right-back, with James Bree and Tino Livramento set to stay.