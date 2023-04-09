Dundee United 2-1 Hibernian: Analysis

There were a lot of worried faces in the home stands when Steven Fletcher limped off in added time but the the knock did not look too bad.

Keeping the 36-year-old former Scotland striker fit is going to be crucial if United are to pull off an escape act and stay in the top flight.

Yes, he probably should have scored a second goal but his hold-up play is so important for a side who were initially reluctant to get numbers forward after going in front.

A word of praise too for Aziz Behich, who did a power of running up and down the left flank and could have had a hat-trick of assists.

Loick Ayina certainly doesn't hold back and the teenager revelled in breaking up Hibs' rather feeble first-half attacks before making one key interception in front of goal after the break.

It was just a sixth league win of the season, which tells us this kind of application and endeavour hasn't always been on show, so United must find a way to build on these vital three points.