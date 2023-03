Aziz Behich is set to add to his 57-cap haul after being called up by Australia for a friendly double-header with Ecuador later this month.

Dundee United left-back Behich, 32, played every minute of the Socceroos' four games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they reached the last 16.

Graham Arnold's side face Ecuador in Parramatta on 24 March and in Melbourne four days later.