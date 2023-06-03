Asmir Begovic has thanked Everton for the "pleasure" of two years at Goodison Park as he prepares to leave the club.

In a note on Twitter, the 35-year-old goalkeeper thanked Evertonians for "embracing me as one of your own".

Begovic is out of contract on 30 June, as is defender Yerry Mina, who also moved to thank the club and its fans on social media on Saturday.

Mina wrote: "It has been an honour to have belonged to Everton and wherever I go I will be cheering for sure. You are in my heart."

