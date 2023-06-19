Johnston features in Canada loss

Alistair Johnston may have won three pieces of silverware with Celtic in his short six-month spell already, but the right-back was unable to add to his trophy haul on international duty with Canada losing out to USA in the CONCACAF Nations League final.

The 2-0 defeat was Canada's first final in 23 years, with the 24-year-old departing early in the second half.

The Maple Leafs now move onto the biennial Gold Cup, with their group stage kicking off on Wednesday, 28 June.