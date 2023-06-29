On the latest BBC Radio Newcastle podcast, Magpies fan and podcaster Holly pointed to a need for Eddie Howe to strengthen defensively: "The loss of Jonjo Shelvey as a midfielder has had an impact on the team, he brought some diversity that we don’t have any more, we lack the creativity.

"If someone is injured, for example Bruno or Joelinton when he’s in that midfield role, we are massively lacking. So, to bring in a new player to add that depth to the team will be a massive help.

"There’s rumours of signing a right-back, Livramento, I think that would be a great signing for us. I maybe would’ve looked at a left-back before a right back, but if Trippier is injured then a right-back is essential."

