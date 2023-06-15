Tom English, BBC Scotland

Gordon McQueen played for two of the biggest clubs in British football, won 30 caps and became an icon, in part because of what he achieved on a pitch but in other part because of what and who he was away from it. He was accessible, fun and as normal as can be. He was a character.

But he suffered. In recent years he endured illness. There was the cancer in 2011 and a stroke in 2015. He accepted both of them with stoicism.

"Most of my playing contemporaries came from the tough council estates. It was a harder life which prepared me for what's happened."

What happened, in January 2021, was vascular dementia, which again highlighted the issue of what damage heading a ball for an entire career might have done to him and others.

McQueen scored more than 40 goals in club and international football and most of them were with his head. He was a giant defender whose calling card from 1970-71, when he broke into the St Mirren team, right through to 1984-85, when he played his last games for Manchester United, was his ability in the air.

We look at the goal at Wembley now and wonder how many other times in his life did he meet a cross in that same thunderous way, either putting one in the back of an opposition net or clearing it away from his own territory. Tens of thousands of times, for sure.

His brother Iain recently asked whether all that heading in matches and in training was worth it. It sounded like a rhetorical question at the time and it's probably a question that will live on with McQueen's wife Yvonne and their children Hayley, Anna and Eddie.

He will be mourned and remembered by so many. His presence reached far and wide, through his playing days, his life as a coach at Middlesbrough and through his media career.