Manchester United could have up to seven players missing, including captain Harry Maguire because of a knee injury.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt and Jadon Sancho has tonsillitis, while Fred, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani remain sidelined.

Chelsea hope to welcome back Antonio Rudiger and Reece James, who have both returned to training following injuries.

Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic are unavailable because of illness and injury respectively.

Who makes your United XI?

Would you put James back into your starting XI?