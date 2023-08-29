The Mail reports that Chelsea are considering a move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe before Friday's transfer deadline, as well as Barcelona duo Ferran Torres and Raphinha.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds, The Athletic's Phil Hay said: "If they were to get Smith Rowe, do they do better out of the 'Kai Havertz going one way, Smith Rowe the other' for the amount of money that would be involved? I think they probably do.

"Are Arsenal really going to let him go there? He's not playing much at the moment and hasn't been involved since the Community Shield in terms of minutes.

"Chelsea seem like this impossible puzzle, this jigsaw that you can never quite put together because it's supposed to be 1,000 pieces but actually there are about 1,500 and you're constantly trying to work out how this is meant to look."

