Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa: Key stats

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the first player to score or assist in 10 consecutive appearances in the Premier League since he did himself between August and December 2021 (15 games in a row).

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has won 188 of his first 300 games as a manager in the Premier League; in the competition’s history, only Pep Guardiola (201 wins from 270 games) and José Mourinho (189) have won more games as of that milestone.

Aston Villa have won just one of their last seven away games in the Premier League (D2 L4) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last eight games on the road.

Since defeating them in the Europa League final in 2016 with Sevilla, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is since winless in nine meetings with Liverpool (D3 L6), conceding 26 goals in the process.