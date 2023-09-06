McMenamin overcomes 'challenging start' to thrive at tight-knit Saints

Conor McMenamin admits living apart from his daughter made his move to St Mirren a tough adjustment, but credits the tight-knit squad for helping him settle in and contribute to the club’s impressive start.

The Northern Ireland winger, 28, has started all four Premiership games so far, with Stephen Robinson’s side sitting third in the table and through to the League Cup quarter-finals.

McMenamin, a summer signing from Glentoran, told St Mirren’s social media channels: “Obviously it was challenging at the start, moving away from my wee girl, but I’m really enjoying it and results on the pitch are helping.

“The team spirit is massive. On days off it’s going for a coffee or going to play golf and making sure you’re not sitting around by yourself.

“All the boys have been brilliant to me, we’re really close-knit in there and the gaffer likes that, that the boys work hard and get on really well.”

All that’s missing now for McMenamin is to break his duck for the Buddies.

“There’s a lot of competition for places so you have to be performing really well with such a good squad now. If you let your standards slip, somebody can come in and take your spot,” he added.

“I’m trying to contribute to the team and do really well – hopefully I can get a goal soon!”