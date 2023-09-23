Analysis: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Fulham created the better openings at Selhurst Park, but Marco Silva's side were unable to find a way past Sam Johnstone in the Crystal Palace goal.

Andreas Pereira, Willian and Raul Jimenez were both denied by the Eagles goalkeeper in the first half, before the Brazilian shot straight at the 30-year-old in the second.

Jimenez scored three goals for Mexico during the last international break but has now gone 29 Premier League appearances without finding the net.

He will be disappointed not to have set up Pereira for the game's only goal in the second half, his low cross failing to reach the unmarked midfielder at the far post.

Fulham have kept more clean sheets than any other team in the top flight this season, but, with home games against Chelsea and Sheffield United coming up in early October, Silva will be desperate for his team to rediscover their cutting edge at the other end of the pitch.