Dundee 2-2 St Mirren: Analysis

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Over the piece, Dundee deserved to get something from this match.

After taking the lead, plenty conspired against them. They conceded a penalty - which was the right decision - but the straight red card for Josh Mulligan could be seen as harsh.

Even with 10 men they threatened at times, and despite losing a goal in the 80th minute, their heads didn’t go down. They fought to the end, showed great character and it paid off.

Kilmarnock, on the other hand, will be kicking themselves. With the extra man they should have seen this one out at 2-1.