Everton have won four of their past five home league games against Arsenal (D1), including the past three in a row. They last won four consecutively against the Gunners between March 1910 and March 1913.

Arsenal have won 100 of their 204 meetings with Everton in English league football (D43 L61) - the most any team has ever beaten another.

Both of Everton's Premier League home games this season have been 1-0 defeats. Only three times in their league history have they lost their first three at Goodison Park (1958-59, 2005-06 and 2008-09).

Since the start of last season, Arsenal have kept more away clean sheets than any other side in the Premier League (11). They've also won a joint-league-high 13 games on the road, while only Manchester City (17) have conceded fewer goals than the Gunners (18).