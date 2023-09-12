Everton v Arsenal: Pick of the stats
Everton have won four of their past five home league games against Arsenal (D1), including the past three in a row. They last won four consecutively against the Gunners between March 1910 and March 1913.
Arsenal have won 100 of their 204 meetings with Everton in English league football (D43 L61) - the most any team has ever beaten another.
Both of Everton's Premier League home games this season have been 1-0 defeats. Only three times in their league history have they lost their first three at Goodison Park (1958-59, 2005-06 and 2008-09).
Since the start of last season, Arsenal have kept more away clean sheets than any other side in the Premier League (11). They've also won a joint-league-high 13 games on the road, while only Manchester City (17) have conceded fewer goals than the Gunners (18).
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus has scored eight goals in nine Premier League appearances against Everton, more than he has against any other opponent and at an average of a goal every 71 minutes.