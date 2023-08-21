Billing signs new Bournemouth deal

Bournemouth have confirmed midfielder Philip Billing has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old Denmark international joined the Cherries from Huddersfield in 2019 and has made 91 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals.

He will stay at Vitality Stadium until 2027.

Billing said: "I’m really pleased to be staying here for another four years.

"I’ve loved my time here and the project is really exciting, the players we have bought in and the training ground developments are great things for the club.

"I want to build on last season, score more goals, add more performances to help this club establish itself in the Premier League."