Phillips eyes Celtic game time after media-room debut

Nat Phillips was disappointed to have to watch his first game as a Celtic player from the Ibrox media room but says it still gave him "a taste and idea of what it's all about".

The 26-year-old signed on loan from Liverpool until January as cover for injured centre-half trio Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh just before the 1-0 victory away to Rangers.

Phillips says he didn't need the derby to whet his appetite for his loan spell as "I was already really excited about it before that game" - as was his father, Jimmy, the one-time Rangers defender.

"Inside the media room itself, it wasn't as fun as it might have been in the stands, but at the same time, it might not have been as much fun being the only Celtic person in the stands," he said.

"It was a tense game to watch as well, but an enjoyable one. It was tough at the end, but the lads showed that, when their backs are against the wall a bit, they can dig in.

"At the same time, it's a huge result and a huge win, so they performed well."

Now, beginning with Saturday's match at home to Dundee, Phillips is hoping to start gaining the game time he was lacking at Anfield.