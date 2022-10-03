Manager Ange Postecoglou is urging his Celtic team to make their mark in the Champions League while acknowledging the "massive challenge" of going away from home in Europe's premier tournament.

C﻿eltic visit RB Leipzig on Wednesday and have one point more than the Germans after two rounds, thanks to a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

B﻿oth sides have been beaten by defending champions Real Madrid, while the Ukrainians opened with a surprise 4-1 victory in Leipzig.

Since Marco Rose replaced the sacked Domenico Tedesco as head coach, RB Leipzig have enjoyed two commanding home wins against Borussia Dortmund and Bochum, either side of a 3-0 away defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach.

"They had a little bit of a disrupted start to the season," Postecoglou told CelticTV. "But the change of manager seems to have sparked them a little bit. All the traditional trademarks of their football are there, they’ve got a lot of speed, very dynamic and in terms of transition football very quick.

"When you’re playing away in the Champions League there's always a massive challenge to overcome those hurdles. But I think it will be a good game for us to again measure our football, measure ourselves and we’ll be ready for it.

"It’s just great to be performing at that level again and it’s where the club needs to be, wants to be. Now the challenge for us is to grow every time we’re out there."