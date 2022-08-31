Livingston v Dundee United: Fox looking for a reaction after changes
Dundee United caretaker manager Liam Fox has made four changes from Sunday's 9-0 defeat to Celtic.
He tells BBC Scotland after: "I'm looking for a reaction for the ones who were left out and I'm hoping for a reaction from the rest of the team.
"I'm looking at it as a positive that we've got a game so quickly after the weekend."
"He [Jack Ross] is obviously disappointed, but my conversations with Jack will stay private."