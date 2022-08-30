Eddie Howe doesn't expect any further signings from Newcastle before the transfer window shuts, despite a number of injuries to key players.

Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin are all doubts for Wednesday's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, but Howe doesn't expect that to alter the club's transfer strategy.

When asked if he expects any more players to come in, he said: "I don’t expect there to be to be honest.

"We are very pleased with the business we have done. The injuries we have are short-term so there might be a bit of short-term pain around the squad. Longer-term when those bodies are back fit I think we are very strong. That’s not to say we are totally closed off. We are obviously still looking but I don’t expect any major business to be done.

"We have a few injuries at the moment that’s obvious. I don’t think any of them are long-term except Emile Krafth. We’re hopeful that we can get the main body of the team back pretty quickly but certainly for this game we are a bit stretched.

"I think we are in a stronger place. The injuries are a concern to us but we are unbeaten, the players are playing a style of football that I believe they have got confidence in. We will be extremely tested in this game and it will be a really good examination of us, but I see no reason why we shouldn’t go there and give another good account of ourselves and play with no fear."