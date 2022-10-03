P﻿hil McNulty, Chief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's outstanding start to the season, aided by some smart work in the transfer market in the summer, has raised hopes that they might be coming out of a long period of post-Arsene Wenger transition.

The Gunners were bitterly disappointed to miss out on Champions League football on the final day of last season but there is an energy, verve and threat about Arsenal that suggests they can make a serious impact in this campaign.

Here, they flew out of the blocks to take the lead and even recovered from the frustration of handing an out-of-sorts Spurs a route back into the game via Gabriel's challenge on Richarlison.

There is still work to be done but Arsenal look like a club and a team who finally have a clear direction again, a mouth-watering mix of younger players and experience that bodes well for the future.

The next game, here against Liverpool next Sunday, will be another significant test, but there is growing confidence around Emirates Stadium.