It has been a busy week in Enzo Maresca's camp.

Leicestershire-born Hamza Choudhury has signed a new four-year deal and there's full focus on the Championship again, after Liverpool knocked the Foxes out of the Carabao Cup.

BBC Radio Leicester's Owynn Palmer-Atkin, The Athletic's Rob Tanner and City fan Helen Thompson reflect on the takeaways from the midweek defeat and look ahead to the trip to Blackburn.

There is also an exclusive interview with Choudhury about his "dream come true" contract extension.

