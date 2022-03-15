Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It was not great at Selhurst Park last night with City missing a hatful of chances against a spirited Crystal Palace side.

Playing without a recognised striker this season, City sit top of the Premier League and retaining the title is still in their own hands. Despite that there have been some games this season, and last night was certainly one of them, where it looked as though we need a striker.

This past week a couple of strikers have been making headlines for different reasons.

Julian Alvarez, on loan at River Plate until the end of the season, has been scoring for fun, netting four goals in five matches. Erling Braut Haaland has been rumoured to have already signed for City with many commentators saying his move from Borussia Dortmund is a done deal. I’m not so sure and won’t be celebrating such an exciting signing until I see the photo of him sat next to Txiki Begiristain signing his contract.

Knowing there’s a good chance we may have exciting striker options available next season, let’s hope that there are not too many more games this season where it looks as though we need a striker.