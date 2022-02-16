James Justin will be missing for a couple of weeks after picking up an injury in the draw with West Ham. Ricardo Pereira will not play as planned while Wesley Fofana returns to full training on Friday. Rodgers says Jamie Vardy looks “sharp” but is two weeks away from training with the group.

On conceding goals from set-pieces: “For me, it’s straightforward,” Rodgers said. “It’s about organisation, desire and will to head the ball. Perhaps there’s a bit of anxiety around it for us but we’re putting lots of work in to be ruthless in our defending.”

On Wilfred Ndidi who could make his 200th appearance for Leicester: “He has been first class for me in whatever role I’ve asked him to play. Players of his quality and mindset will always attract interest but hopefully he can be around the club for many years. For me, he’s worth much more than £50m.”

On the importance of the Europa Conference League to his ambitions for the club: “We want to win it and we’ll give everything we can to do that. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”