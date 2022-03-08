Coutinho picked out by Garth

Villa Park is buzzing again and it's all down to Philippe Coutinho. When Steven Gerrard landed the services of the Brazilian he did say that once the player was fully fit he would play a major part in Villa's progression, and that seems to be the case.

Coutinho is making players play all over the pitch. Why his move to Barcelona didn't work out is hard to fathom, but I haven't seen a player have such an impact on a Villa team since Jack Grealish.

It looks like Coutinho has well and truly replaced Grealish - and at a fraction of the cost. Coutinho for Grealish looks like good business done by Villa.

