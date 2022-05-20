Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will win his fourth Premier League title in five seasons on Sunday should his side secure victory over Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium.

It would be his ninth major trophy with City, but he was keen to play down the drama of the title going to the wire.

"We know what we have to do. I said to the players: 'It’s just a game, don’t think of the consequences.' We do what we have to do to beat Aston Villa," he said.

Liverpool pushed City until the last day of the season in 2019, when the Blues beat Brighton 4-1 away from home to clinch the Premier League by just a point from their Merseyside rivals.

Should both teams win on Sunday, the title will once again have been won by just one point.

But Guardiola said it is still "a privilege" to be in these situations.

"Two similar games never existed - it’s nice to have a chance to win at home. It’s different, we are different people. It's important to win but we cannot control everything," he said.

"If we are better, we are going to win. It is just a football game, we are not going to do something different."

Guardiola said he is glad the title is in their hands and they must "try to enjoy it and suffer together".

Should City lift the trophy on Sunday it will mark the end of another relentless campaign for the Spanish boss, but the players may not be able to look forward to too much of a rest with Guardiola already eying what comes next.

"When we won first title, it looks like most incredible moment of our lives. Then after one, two, three days it’s already forgotten. We are incredibly focused," he said.