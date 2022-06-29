Robinson was 'desperate' to sign Davis

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has revealed he made a "desperate" attempt to lure Rangers midfielder Steven Davis to Paisley.

Robinson, who worked with Davis during his time with the Northern Ireland national team, sent a text to the 37-year-old to ask if he would be interested in a move before the former Southampton man opted to pen a one-year extension at Ibrox.

"I was hoping he wouldn’t get another deal," Robinson said. "There were a lot of rumours he was coming to St Mirren. I texted him to say: ‘Is there any truth that you are interested?’.

"But he had already signed a contract with Rangers and I wasn’t surprised by that. Steven's a top-class person and a top-class professional and you don’t get as many caps as he has without being a fantastic player."