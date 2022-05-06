Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Brighton have had some impressive results all season but they struggle to win at Amex Stadium - only Norwich and Watford have picked up fewer points than them at home.

That's one of the reasons I fancy Manchester United to win this one.

Also, United are not under any pressure now their hopes of a top-four finish are basically over. They can play with a bit of freedom here, like they did when they beat Brentford on Monday.

Bobbie's prediction: 1-1

United are in such a mess that they are just trying anything at the moment - like giving Juan Mata his first league start of the season against Brentford, alongside another player who is leaving in the summer, Nemanja Matic. I don't know if Brighton will be able to beat them, though, because they don't score many goals.

