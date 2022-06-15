When Darwin Nunez joined Benfica in September 2020, having scored 16 times in his one season in Spain, it was for a club record 24m euros (£20m), but in an initial campaign affected by Covid and injuries he stuttered rather than startled and registered just six league goals, albeit chipping in with a division-high 10 assists.

"When he arrived it was a bit scary. I said that I thought he would be the biggest flop in Benfica history because he cost so much money and what we saw at the beginning was a bit frightening," said Filipe Ingles, from the podcast Benfica FM.

"I even said I would buy his shirt if he scored 30 goals in a season because I never thought he would be able to do something like that, but he improved so much these two seasons."

Ingles was happy to eat his words - and fork out for a 'Darwin 9' jersey, as the young forward repaid Benfica's faith with 34 goals in all competitions last season, 26 of those coming in 28 league games.

"He has progressed a lot. Physically he has become a monster; he is so physical and quick, and another thing he has improved a lot is confidence," continued Ingles.

"He was the type of striker that sometimes lacked the confidence to score; he always tried to pass the ball to another player and that is something in the first season we all saw he had that problem. In this second season he became much more confident, he started scoring goals."

