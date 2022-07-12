Sibbald joins Dundee United on two-year deal
Attacking midfielder Craig Sibbald has joined Dundee United on a two-year contract.
The 27-year-old leaves Livingston after four years, 108 appearances and 10 goals. He previously played for Falkirk.
