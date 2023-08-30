'Where has the pace and urgency gone?'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport

Sunday's loss to Dundee at Dens showed that as things stand Frankie McAvoy and Steven Naismith have a huge job on their hands if Hearts are to push for a top three or four spot this season.

As Naismith said after the game: “It simply wasn’t good enough.”

The pace and urgency they finished last season with was gone. Yes, there can be excuses in terms of new players bedding in and having to play Thursday/Sunday due to their European campaign but this should be no surprise.

On Thursday Hearts take on PAOK in Greece hoping to overcome a 2-1 deficit. Should the visitors score first it will be interesting to see how PAOK respond.

But Hearts’ bread and butter is their league campaign and on Sunday Stuart Kettlewell will bring Motherwell to the capital in confident mood after a good start to their league campaign.

With the transfer window closing in Friday don’t be too surprised to see a number of players move on.

Andy Halliday, Toby Sibbick and Jorge Grant have had limited game time this season and may want a fresh start elsewhere.

But should they leave then they will have to be replaced and with the clock ticking the club don’t have long.