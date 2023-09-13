Newcastle v Brentford: Pick of the stats
Newcastle United have won seven of their past eight league games against Brentford (D1) in a run stretching back to 1992. The Magpies have netted 24 goals in these eight fixtures.
Brentford have only been beaten once in their past 11 Premier League matches (W6 D4) - a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in May.
The Magpies have lost their past three league matches. They haven't lost four in a row since January 2021 under Steve Bruce.
The Bees have won their past two away games in the league, at Tottenham and Fulham, and could win three in a row on the road for the first time in the top flight.
Although they remain unbeaten (W1 D3), Brentford have dropped the most points from winning positions in the Premier League this season (six), drawing against Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, despite leading in each game.