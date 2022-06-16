After the opening weekend's home game with Brighton, Manchester United's next match at Old Trafford will be against old rivals Liverpool on 20 August.

Erik ten Hag's first Manchester derby is scheduled for 1 October as United travel to Etihad Stadium to play City, with the return pencilled in for 14 January 2023.

United will travel to Anfield on 4 March 2023 to play Liverpool.

Over the Christmas period, the Red Devils welcome Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, take on Wolves on New Year's Eve and host Bournemouth on 2 January 2023.

They close out the season on 28 May 2023 at home to newly promoted Fulham.