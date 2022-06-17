Ross County manager Malky Mackay says starting the Scottish Premiership season "doesn't get too much harder" than facing Heart of Midlothian away.

County visit Tynecastle on 30 July and play their first home league match of the season against champions Celtic in the first weekend of August.

"It is a tough start for us," Mackay told Ross County's Twitter page. "Hearts at Tynecastle - it doesn't get too much harder than that.

"But going to a fantastic stadium with an atmosphere - we had some real good games against them last season so looking forward to it. It would have been good to get an opener at home but you deal with the situation as it is.

"You have to play them all."