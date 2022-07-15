Aston Villa new boy Ludwig Augustinsson believes he is joining a club "going in the right direction".

The 28-year-old Sweden left-back completed his move from Sevilla earlier this week and is relishing getting his Premier League career under way.

"I'm feeling very happy - this is a very big club," he told Villa's official website, external. "It's always been a target since I was a kid to play in the Premier League, so when the opportunity came up, I said to my agent: 'Let's do this.'

"I had a good chat with the gaffer and the club is going in the right direction."

Augustinsson brings plenty of experience to the Villa backline and will compete with Lucas Digne for a spot in the starting line-up - but what are his key strengths?

"I'm an offensive left-back, I'll try to run a lot, put in lots of overlaps and lots of crosses," he said. "At the same time, I aim to be stable defensively so I can help the team achieve."