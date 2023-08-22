'The squad is as good as it could be'

We asked for your thoughts on the Scotland team selection ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Jonnie: Overall, I think the warm-ups have been very positive, of course it is never ideal to go 21-3 or 27-10 down, but we have to bear in mind who we are playing. France are one of the best teams in the world and have the ability to challenge any side no matter what team they select. The fact that Scotland can compete with them is promising.

Allan: Scotland are playing with confidence which is half the battle, if we can force mistakes and keep 15 men on the park, then we are very capable of beating anyone.

Euan: Gregor has taken Scotland to another level. The culture in the team and the camaraderie is as good as I’ve ever seen. The open-running style of play and the fight the Scots show when behind truly earns them their highest-ever world ranking. I could see them making the last four at the World Cup. They have the quality and ability and a superb coach.

Richard: I think Gregor and his team are in a good place. The depth now is reassuring, they seem like a close unit. Getting through the group stage will be testament enough to this team. I would like to see Finn Russell as Captain, his vision is second to none and I think he carries the respect of the whole team. Good luck Scotland.

Robin: The present team is great to watch and are capable of winning games against the best. I think Scotland will come close, but lose in both key matches, which I will be at. They could even lose to Tonga due to their focus being on two tough games. They must beat South Africa, but they looked ominous in all positions against Wales. Whatever happens, they’re punching above their weight.

Hugh: Once again we head for a RWC with the greatest of hopes for this wonderful squad of talented players. It’s a tough call on a few but the balance and options of playing styles are exciting. Nobody wants to face us. Let's hope this transforms to some top notch performances and progress. Come on Scotland!

Jamie: Scotland must find and develop new tighthead props who are capable of holding their own in an international arena, this is an obvious squad weakness.

Nial: There is no doubt Scotland have been one of the most exciting teams to watch for the last three seasons when they click, but, this world cup pool is tough and I really can't see them progressing through it, with a bad decision, injury or wrong call going against us, for instance, if our greatest ever player Finn gets injured early in the tournament.

Dave: I feel confident that we can beat either South Africa or Ireland if we show up for the full 80 minutes. What is concerning is that against big nations we only play well for one half. We have done that against France on all three occasions this year and against Ireland. We did that this year and last year against Wales in the 6 nations as well.

James: Scotland appear to be very well prepared and look very fit, so the last 20 minutes of any of their matches will be very interesting. Finally, Finn Russell appears to have matured, he did a brilliant job as captain and has a real opportunity to show everyone on a world stage what he can do, especially against two of the giants of the game, South Africa and Ireland.

David: You have to trust the coaching team on the decisions and they have to own it. They have selected the team based on form. Townsend has to put out his first-choice team against Georgia this weekend. You cannot wrap key players up, especially after South Africa’s demolition of an albeit weak Welsh side on the weekend.

Gordon: The squad is as good as it could be, personally, I would have taken Baylis instead of Watson, but I’m fine with the rest. The first game a must-win, a win and we have a chance of going through [but it may come down to points difference] a loss would kill us before we get started.