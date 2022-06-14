Liverpool 'may have waited an extra season'

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock wonders if Sadio Mane's anticipated departure from Anfield "forced their hand" to sign Darwin Nunez this summer - but he expects the Uruguay forward to be a success in England.

Bayern Munich have had two bids rejected for Mane, who has one year left on his contract, but the Senegal international is ultimately expected to leave the Reds after six successful seasons.

It appears Nunez is already lined up as Mane's successor after the 22-year-old hit 34 goals in 41 games last season.

"I think they may have been forced into taking a gamble because of Mane's decision to leave," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They might have waited an extra season but have had to do something this year.

"But I'm excited about him coming. I saw him first hand against Liverpool last season and he's different to what they have at the moment.

"Look at the variety of goals he scores. It will allow them to change their style and it'll be really interesting to see what Klopp does this season."

