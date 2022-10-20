C﻿ristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave the Manchester United bench before the conclusion of Wednesday's win over Tottenham was "appalling", says Micah Richards.

R﻿onaldo was not used from the bench and disappeared down the Old Trafford tunnel with play still going on.

Richards told the BBC: "It was hard to see because as a player he has done absolutely everything within the game.

"To me it was sad but for him and the rest of his team-mates, it was uncalled for and appalling. It was disrespectful and he is supposed to be one of the senior pros. All through his career he has modelled himself on hard work and professionalism, so to do that to his team when they have had a 2-0 victory. It wasn’t great at all."

A﻿sked if Ronaldo was making a statement, Richards added: "It's going to be tough because all throughout the summer, everyone was talking about Ronaldo, and how he wants to leave.

"The club made a decision and said 'he ain’t going anywhere', so his argument would be, ‘well I wanted to leave, why keep me and not play me?’

"That will be his argument and that’s the noise that will be coming out. But unfortunately Manchester United didn’t want to sell him, he’s got to be professional and he’s known for his professionalism, so for this to happen to Ronaldo it's sad to see."