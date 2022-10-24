M﻿ichael Emons, BBC Sport

West Ham secured a 2-0 win over Bournemouth, a result that catapulted the Hammers up seven places and into the Premier League's top half.

But they had a bit of luck in doing so as Kurt Zouma's goal, just before half-time, was allowed to stand despite Thilo Kehrer's handball seconds before, but the officials declared the handball as accidental.

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil, a former West Ham player, was furious with the decision and picked up a booking when he questioned referee David Coote at half time as the players went off the field.

O'Neil was also angry with West Ham's second goal, a 92nd-minute penalty converted by Said Benrahma after Jordan Zemura handled when sliding in to stop a cross.

Nevertheless, Hammers manager David Moyes will feel his side deserved the three points and in a season when they lost their opening three league matches, West Ham are now 10th in the Premier League and top of their Europa League group.