Former Premier League defender Francis Benali says T﻿ottenham need to give Antonio Conte more time.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He’s a serial winner, as we know.

"If he were to leave - as certain sections of the fanbase want - who would come in? I would give it longer, for sure.

"It’s two defeats. Losing to Newcastle and against Manchester United is going to be the disappointing thing for Antonio Conte because clearly they want to be kicking on, but they are still third in the Premier League.

"They are still very much in the mix and it is a bit early to be calling for his head."

