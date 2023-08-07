It's a surprise that Burnley have taken so long to make their moves in the transfer market this summer, but they are making "sensible" signings.

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast how it's difficult to know the right approach in the marlet for the promoted clubs.

"Welcome to the party Burnley," he said. "They are probably the one in the trio [of promoted clubs] who people have given the best chance of staying up.

"They have a really really good manager, they had a really good season last season and I'm surprised it's taken them this long [in the transfer market].

"These two players they are looking to sign, Aaron Ramsey and Alvaro Fernandez, are young and they have got a lot of room for improvement, but crucially they are probably players that would excel in the Championship.

"So they are sensible buys but they are also probably players that want to take that next step up to Premier League level.

"I think it makes a lot of sense."

