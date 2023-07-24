So, Servette or Genk it is.

The pair go at it on Tuesday, 25 July in Geneva, Switzerland with the second leg next Wednesday, 2 August in the Belgian city.

Servette, now managed by Rene Weiler, were runners-up in last season's Swiss Super League, finishing 16 points behind champions, Young Boys.

Ivorian attacker Chris Bedia notched up 12 goals in the league campaign and was the top scorer.

Les Grenats have never reached the Champions League group-stage before.

Genk on the other hand, are well-versed in Europe's top competition and made the group-stage in 2019-20.

The Belgian Pro League ended in dramatic fashion. At the end of the regular season, Genk were top but following the play-offs, Antwerp topped the tree and were declared champions. Crazy.

Also crazy, was Mike Tresor's campaign. He racked up 24 assists - a new league record.

Maybe one to keep an eye on, eh?...