Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The first half wasn't our best. We tried to change a few things during the half and then some changes at half-time and we believed we could still win the match. We dug a bigger hole to go down 3-1 and then it was about staying on the team to systematically try to get back into the match, stay disciplined with the tactics and then the subs came on to make the big difference. We were able to find the winner at the end.

"From my first day here, what you see is real belief and real commitment and a real understanding that it takes every ounce of our being to compete and be good in this league. We still have a long way to go to consistently be the team that I want us to be but in the meantime we know that we have commitment.

"I actually think that all the times we give up goals we are being too passive and not aggressive enough. It is converse to what you may think and about tactical discipline, understanding roles and then committing to them at the highest level. The opponents in this league challenge you at the highest level with that.

"The fans have the right to opinion and emotion. We all do. The sport requires that. My focus is entirely on making sure the group is strong. At half-time I said to them not to be phased by the negativity in the stadium and stay focused on the tactical aspect of what we are trying to bring, get into the game more and more and we will win. We did that.

"Sam Greenwood comes on and plays really well to get the goal. Willy Gnonto is a spark within our team at the moment. He plays really mature and the play to set up the fourth. And of course Cry Summerville continues to grow and get better. We have a lot of good young players and we need to continue to invest in them."