Tottenham Hotspur have won 11 of their last 12 European home games. In fact the only game they didn't win was the automatic 3-0 win Rennes were handed last season when Spurs could not play after a Covid outbreak.

Spurs ended a five-game winless run against German opposition in the Champions League (D1 L4), their first such win since beating Borussia Dortmund in March 2019.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for 50 goals, with Kane assisting Son 24 times, and Son assisting Kane 26 times.