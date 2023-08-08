Defender Michal Karbownik has completed a permanent move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin for undisclosed terms.

The Poland international joined Brighton in October 2020 from Legia Warsaw, making two first-team appearances for the club.

After signing, he returned to Legia on loan, before similar spells at Olympiakos and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: "Michal enjoyed his time with Fortuna Dusseldorf last season and this move gives him the option of regular senior football.

"We wish him the best of luck for the future."