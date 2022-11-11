J﻿esse Lingard showed how influential he can be in Nottingham Forest's win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, says BBC Radio Nottingham commentator Colin Fray.

L﻿ingard scored his first goal for the club and, in Fray's words, ran the game against Antonio Conte's side and looks to be bedding in at The City Ground after his high-profile summer move.

"﻿You could see his confidence just beginning to grow with everything he was doing coming off," Fray told the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast.

"He gets his goal and, from the fans' perspective, hopefully that can be the start of some consistent form."

T﻿he celebrations after Lingard's goal were notable, partly for how enthusiastically he was received by the entire Forest squad and the volume at which his name was celebrated by the supporters.

"﻿It almost seemed that because it was him, the cheers for the goal were that little bit louder," said Fray.

"There's been a misconception from outside that somehow he's isolated - the reaction to the goal disproved that.

"﻿Everyone was really happy for him. We've known he can run a game and be that influential and we've just been waiting to see it."

